F&V Capital Management LLC Sells 78,310 Shares of Newmont Corporation $NEM

F&V Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM - Free Report) by 48.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,405 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 78,310 shares during the quarter. Newmont accounts for approximately 1.9% of F&V Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. F&V Capital Management LLC's holdings in Newmont were worth $9,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEM. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Newmont during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 312.1% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $128.00 to $111.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $152.00 to $151.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $139.00 to $137.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Macquarie Infrastructure dropped their price target on Newmont from $133.00 to $123.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $139.35.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Newmont

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.32, for a total value of $315,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 46,315 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,877,895.80. The trade was a 6.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Peter Wexler sold 13,378 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total value of $1,473,051.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 67,865 shares in the company, valued at $7,472,615.15. The trade was a 16.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 25,556 shares of company stock valued at $2,781,006 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $96.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.44. Newmont Corporation has a 52-week low of $55.37 and a 52-week high of $134.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.88. The stock has a market cap of $103.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.46.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.83. Newmont had a net margin of 33.87% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Newmont Corporation will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. Newmont's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.49%.

Key Headlines Impacting Newmont

Here are the key news stories impacting Newmont this week:

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation NYSE: NEM is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company's core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long‑lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

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