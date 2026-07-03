F&V Capital Management LLC Takes $9.48 Million Position in Devon Energy Corporation $DVN

F&V Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 188,428 shares of the energy company's stock, valued at approximately $9,482,000. Devon Energy comprises approximately 2.0% of F&V Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 702.0% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In other news, SVP Adam M. Vela sold 24,342 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $1,149,185.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 130,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,162,793.40. The trade was a 15.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrea Alexander sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total transaction of $841,320.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 138,529 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,474,845.46. This trade represents a 11.50% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 112,371 shares of company stock worth $5,258,059 in the last three months. 4.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Devon Energy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Devon Energy this week:

Devon Energy Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $40.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.66 and a 200-day moving average of $43.63. Devon Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $31.45 and a 52-week high of $52.71.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.02). Devon Energy had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 13.71%.The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Devon Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Devon Energy's payout ratio is currently 35.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DVN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered Devon Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $59.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DVN

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation NYSE: DVN is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The company focuses on the exploration, development, production and marketing of hydrocarbons, including crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas. Devon operates as an upstream energy company that acquires, evaluates and develops onshore resource plays using a combination of drilling, completion and production optimization techniques.

Core business activities include identifying and developing energy reserves, operating well programs and managing reservoir performance to generate production and cash flow.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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