Gabelli Funds LLC Buys Shares of 4,300 HubSpot, Inc. $HUBS

Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,300 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in HubSpot by 8.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 379 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC now owns 691 shares of the software maker's stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 783.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 53 shares of the software maker's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the software maker's stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the software maker's stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research raised HubSpot from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of HubSpot from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of HubSpot from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $307.86.

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HubSpot Trading Down 7.2%

NYSE HUBS opened at $233.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $203.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.33. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.63 and a 52 week high of $541.53. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.22.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.25. HubSpot had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 3.04%.The company had revenue of $881.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $863.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. HubSpot has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.020 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 13.040-13.120 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $181.37 per share, with a total value of $1,813,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief technology officer owned 1,295,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $234,946,698. This trade represents a 0.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total transaction of $1,879,265.00. Following the sale, the director owned 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,792,650. This represents a 9.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 14,063 shares of company stock worth $2,585,781 and have sold 26,415 shares worth $5,533,379. Insiders own 3.70% of the company's stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc is a software company that develops a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform designed to help organizations attract, engage and delight customers. Its primary business activities center on providing integrated marketing, sales and customer service tools that support inbound marketing strategies, content management, lead nurturing, sales automation and customer support workflows.

The company's product suite is organized around modular “hubs” built on a central CRM: Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, CMS Hub and Operations Hub.

Further Reading

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