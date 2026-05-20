Gabelli Funds LLC Has $10.05 Million Holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. $ENR

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR - Free Report) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 505,500 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 113,350 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Energizer worth $10,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENR. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 1,836.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,181 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,233 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 196.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company's stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company's stock.

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Energizer Stock Down 2.2%

ENR stock opened at $16.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.08, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.81. The business's fifty day moving average price is $17.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.88. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.29.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $643.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $661.92 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 144.22% and a net margin of 6.55%.The company's quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Energizer has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.750-0.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Energizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.4%. Energizer's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Energizer from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Energizer in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $24.00 price target on Energizer in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Zacks Research upgraded Energizer from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore set a $28.00 price target on Energizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energizer currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $23.14.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Energizer

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Aqua Capital, Ltd. acquired 14,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.47 per share, for a total transaction of $251,078.84. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,019,372 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $122,628,428.84. This represents a 0.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 20,215 shares of company stock worth $361,302. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global consumer products company best known for its portfolio of portable power and lighting solutions. The company's primary business activities include the design, manufacture and marketing of batteries under the Energizer and Rayovac brands, as well as portable lighting products such as flashlights, headlamps and lanterns. Energizer also produces a range of automotive appearance and protection products, including tire inflators and repair kits, along with personal care offerings like aerosol insect repellents and sunscreen under licensed brands.

Founded in 2000 through the spin-off of the battery business from Ralston Purina Company, Energizer has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions.

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