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Gabelli Funds LLC Increases Position in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. $EPAC

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Enerpac Tool Group logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Gabelli Funds increased its Enerpac Tool Group stake by 128% in the first quarter, owning 57,000 shares valued at approximately $2.08 million. Institutional investors collectively hold 97.7% of EPAC’s outstanding shares.
  • Enerpac exceeded quarterly expectations, reporting $0.60 EPS versus a $0.49 consensus and $167.55 million in revenue, up 5.7% year over year. Management provided fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of $1.84–$1.89.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mixed, with a consensus “Hold” rating and a $50 price target. The company also declared a $0.04-per-share annual dividend, payable October 16 to shareholders of record October 6.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC - Free Report) by 128.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,000 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.11% of Enerpac Tool Group worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 2,163.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,124,267 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,992,000 after buying an additional 1,074,588 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 58.0% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 167,029 shares of the company's stock worth $6,848,000 after acquiring an additional 61,337 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 149,139 shares of the company's stock worth $5,703,000 after acquiring an additional 42,442 shares during the last quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 10.7% in the first quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 664,874 shares of the company's stock worth $24,248,000 after acquiring an additional 64,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibbs Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the fourth quarter valued at $741,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Stock Performance

EPAC stock opened at $36.17 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $34.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.35 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.85.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $167.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $165.60 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 14.72%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Enerpac Tool Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.840-1.890 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enerpac Tool Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 12.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. Enerpac Tool Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.26%.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. NYSE: EPAC is a global provider of high-pressure hydraulic tools, controlled force products and precision positioning equipment. The company's products and solutions enable customers in manufacturing, energy, infrastructure, transportation and construction to lift, move, position and secure heavy loads with safety and accuracy. Enerpac's core portfolio includes hydraulic pumps, cylinders, torque wrenches, torque multipliers, flange spreaders, tensioners and portable bolting tools, complemented by electric and pneumatic tools for a wide range of industrial applications.

In addition to its extensive product lines, Enerpac offers integrated systems and services such as engineered lifting solutions, custom skidding and spreader beam assemblies, mobile bolting units and digital monitoring platforms.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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