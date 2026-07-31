Gabelli Funds LLC Invests $979,000 in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. $ICHR

Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,000 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $979,000. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Ichor as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ICHR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Ichor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ichor in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ichor by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the technology company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Ichor in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Ichor Stock Up 20.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:ICHR opened at $74.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -50.66 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.17. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.12 and a 1 year high of $113.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Ichor had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 5.28%.The firm had revenue of $256.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Ichor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ichor news, CEO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 13,705 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total value of $961,953.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 165,078 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,586,824.82. The trade was a 7.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Marc Haugen sold 5,337 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total transaction of $403,637.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,825 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $818,694.75. This trade represents a 33.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,447 shares of company stock valued at $5,678,621. Insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ICHR shares. Zacks Research cut shares of Ichor from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. B. Riley Financial raised their price target on Ichor from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Ichor in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Ichor from $76.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Ichor from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $82.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ICHR

Ichor Profile

Ichor Holdings Ltd. is a global supplier of critical subsystems used in the fabrication of semiconductor devices. The company specializes in the design, engineering and manufacturing of gas delivery systems, vacuum pumps and abatement solutions that manage process gases and by-products in wafer-processing tools. Its modular subsystems are designed to integrate with lithography, etch, deposition and cleaning equipment, helping to ensure precise control of gas flow, pressure and purity throughout the chip-manufacturing cycle.

Founded in the mid-1980s and headquartered in Fremont, California, Ichor has expanded its footprint across Asia, Europe and North America.

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