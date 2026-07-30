Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases 48,395 Shares of Amentum Holdings, Inc. $AMTM

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM - Free Report) by 226.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,783 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 48,395 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC's holdings in Amentum were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMTM. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Amentum by 3.8% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 95,331 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Amentum by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 294,668 shares of the company's stock worth $7,685,000 after acquiring an additional 77,624 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Amentum by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,375 shares of the company's stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amentum by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,674 shares of the company's stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Amentum by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,787,420 shares of the company's stock valued at $98,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.93% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMTM. Zacks Research raised Amentum from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Amentum from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Amentum from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Amentum in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued an "underperform" rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Amentum from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $32.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMTM

Amentum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMTM opened at $21.84 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $21.86 and its 200 day moving average is $26.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.35. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.80 and a 1-year high of $38.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Amentum had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 1.04%.The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Amentum's revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Amentum has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amentum Holdings, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amentum Company Profile

Amentum is a government services provider specializing in mission-critical solutions for defense, federal civilian and commercial customers around the globe. The company delivers integrated services that span the full lifecycle of complex programs and facilities, including engineering, program and project management, logistics, operations, maintenance and environmental remediation.

Core offerings include infrastructure support, energy and facilities management, environmental solutions and nuclear services.

Further Reading

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