Gabelli Funds LLC Reduces Stock Position in Rollins, Inc. $ROL

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL - Free Report) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 728,000 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 213,200 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.15% of Rollins worth $43,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 528.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 421 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins in the third quarter worth about $47,000. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Rollins Stock Up 0.0%

ROL stock opened at $53.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company's 50 day moving average is $54.63 and its 200 day moving average is $58.46. The stock has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.79. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.95 and a 1-year high of $66.14.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The company had revenue of $906.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $895.17 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 38.37%. Rollins's revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $0.1825 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 11th. Rollins's dividend payout ratio is 66.97%.

Rollins News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Rollins this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROL shares. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a report on Friday, February 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Rollins from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $51.00 price target on shares of Rollins and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $65.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ROL

Insider Buying and Selling at Rollins

In related news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 14,201 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $842,971.36. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 55,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,322,794.72. This represents a 20.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.77% of the company's stock.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc NYSE: ROL is a provider of pest and termite control services operating through a network of subsidiaries and franchises. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company offers a broad range of pest management solutions for both residential and commercial customers, positioning itself as a specialist in protecting property and public health from pests and vectors.

Its service offerings include general pest control, termite inspection and treatment, bed bug remediation, mosquito and vector control, wildlife exclusion, and related specialty services.

Further Reading

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