Gables Capital Management Inc. Purchases 26,578 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 882.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,590 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 26,578 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises about 1.2% of Gables Capital Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Gables Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 885.2% in the 4th quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 266 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 13,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, MB Levis & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 177.8% during the 4th quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC now owns 300 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX stock opened at $89.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.01 and a 1 year high of $134.12. The company has a market cap of $377.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.55. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $94.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.64.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on NFLX. Daiwa Securities Group lifted their target price on Netflix from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Evercore assumed coverage on Netflix in a report on Friday, February 27th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $108.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays set a $110.00 target price on Netflix and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Phillip Securities upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.82.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NFLX

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 27,312 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $2,402,636.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 284,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,054,207.88. The trade was a 8.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 9,253 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $823,054.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,563,353.65. This represents a 11.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,422,769 shares of company stock worth $135,144,073. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company's stock.

More Netflix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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