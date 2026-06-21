Galaxy Digital Capital Management GP LLC Buys Shares of 116,373 TeraWulf Inc. $WULF

Galaxy Digital Capital Management GP LLC bought a new stake in TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 116,373 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,337,000. TeraWulf makes up approximately 1.4% of Galaxy Digital Capital Management GP LLC's holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WULF. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in TeraWulf by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 42,452 shares of the company's stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd increased its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 22,207 shares of the company's stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 63,005 shares of the company's stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TeraWulf by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 13,325 shares of the company's stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of TeraWulf by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,215 shares of the company's stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.49% of the company's stock.

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TeraWulf Stock Performance

NASDAQ WULF opened at $28.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 3.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00. TeraWulf Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.39 and a twelve month high of $29.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.59.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.82). TeraWulf had a negative return on equity of 305.07% and a negative net margin of 611.46%.The company had revenue of $34.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that TeraWulf Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Paul B. Prager sold 166,650 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $4,071,259.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,249,202 shares in the company, valued at $103,808,004.86. This trade represents a 3.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 520,850 shares of company stock worth $10,778,114 in the last ninety days. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on WULF. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on TeraWulf from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, B. Riley Financial raised their price objective on TeraWulf from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TeraWulf has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $31.86.

Read Our Latest Report on TeraWulf

TeraWulf Profile

TeraWulf, Inc NASDAQ: WULF is a digital asset infrastructure company focused on the development and operation of zero-carbon bitcoin mining facilities. The company integrates sustainable power generation with high-density data center technologies to deliver environmentally responsible digital asset mining services. Its core business revolves around designing, building and operating large-scale mining projects powered exclusively by renewable or emissions-free energy sources.

One of TeraWulf’s flagship projects is “Project Nautilus,” located in Tompkins County, New York, which harnesses hydroelectric power sourced from the New York State Electric & Gas (NYSEG) grid.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WULF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF - Free Report).

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