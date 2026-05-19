Gambit Capital Management LLC Makes New $26.54 Million Investment in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Gambit Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,576 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,541,000. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 19.0% of Gambit Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 10Elms LLP increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. 10Elms LLP now owns 40 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 342.9% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,200.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $930.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Leerink Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,296.00 to $1,058.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,218.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of LLY stock opened at $988.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $931.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.48. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $940.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $999.39. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $623.78 and a 1 year high of $1,133.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. The firm had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company's payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

More Eli Lilly and Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Investor enthusiasm remains supported by Eli Lilly’s powerful obesity and diabetes drug franchise, with articles highlighting surging Mounjaro/Zepbound demand and expectations for continued growth. Article Title

Investor enthusiasm remains supported by Eli Lilly’s powerful obesity and diabetes drug franchise, with articles highlighting surging Mounjaro/Zepbound demand and expectations for continued growth. Positive Sentiment: Recent business momentum is still very strong, with second-quarter-level commentary pointing to major sales growth and raised revenue expectations that reinforce the company’s long-term earnings power. Article Title

Recent business momentum is still very strong, with second-quarter-level commentary pointing to major sales growth and raised revenue expectations that reinforce the company’s long-term earnings power. Neutral Sentiment: Eli Lilly said it will participate in Bernstein’s Strategic Decisions Conference on May 28, which could give investors updated strategic and pipeline commentary, but the event itself is not a major near-term catalyst. Article Title

Eli Lilly said it will participate in Bernstein’s Strategic Decisions Conference on May 28, which could give investors updated strategic and pipeline commentary, but the event itself is not a major near-term catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Healthcare stocks were broadly stronger late Monday, which may have helped support LLY alongside the sector, but this looks like a market-wide move rather than a company-specific driver. Article Title

Healthcare stocks were broadly stronger late Monday, which may have helped support LLY alongside the sector, but this looks like a market-wide move rather than a company-specific driver. Negative Sentiment: The Supreme Court’s refusal to hear Lilly’s challenge keeps a Medicaid fraud verdict alive, reinforcing litigation risk and potentially raising concerns about future government-rebate disputes and legal expenses. Article Title

The Supreme Court’s refusal to hear Lilly’s challenge keeps a Medicaid fraud verdict alive, reinforcing litigation risk and potentially raising concerns about future government-rebate disputes and legal expenses. Negative Sentiment: Competition in obesity treatment remains intense, with Citi data suggesting Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy pill still has a strong prescription lead over Lilly’s rival programs, which could temper near-term excitement around Lilly’s market share gains. Article Title

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

Further Reading

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