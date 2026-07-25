Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $26.60 Million Stock Position in Henry Schein, Inc. $HSIC

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC - Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 360,949 shares of the company's stock after selling 18,447 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.32% of Henry Schein worth $26,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HSIC shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an "underweight" rating and set a $64.00 target price (up from $61.00) on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BTIG Research raised shares of Henry Schein from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $97.00 price target on Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down from $87.00) on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $88.62.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HSIC

Henry Schein Stock Up 1.1%

HSIC opened at $85.47 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.94 and a fifty-two week high of $89.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.81. The company's 50-day moving average is $80.98 and its 200 day moving average is $78.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Henry Schein has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.230-5.370 EPS. Research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Henry Schein news, Director William K. Daniel bought 10,000 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.19 per share, with a total value of $691,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,800. The trade was a 100.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc is a leading global distributor of healthcare products and services, primarily serving office-based dental, medical and animal health practitioners. The company operates through three principal segments—Schein Dental, Schein Medical and Animal Health—each offering a comprehensive portfolio of consumable products, equipment, instruments and related value-added services. With a focus on improving practice efficiency and patient care, Henry Schein provides everything from dental restorative materials and orthodontic appliances to vaccines, pharmaceuticals and diagnostic devices for physicians, as well as pet health products and veterinary equipment for animal health professionals.

In addition to its broad product offering, Henry Schein delivers a suite of technology and service solutions aimed at streamlining workflows and enhancing clinical outcomes.

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