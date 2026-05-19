Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Raises Stock Position in Marcus Corporation (The) $MCS

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Marcus Corporation (The) (NYSE:MCS - Free Report) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 915,835 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 100,480 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 2.98% of Marcus worth $14,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCS. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Marcus by 4.7% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,849 shares of the company's stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marcus by 11.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 392,634 shares of the company's stock worth $6,553,000 after acquiring an additional 39,118 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Marcus by 2.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 172,745 shares of the company's stock worth $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Marcus by 50.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,270 shares of the company's stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,129 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Marcus by 3.2% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 291,082 shares of the company's stock worth $4,908,000 after acquiring an additional 8,898 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Marcus

In other Marcus news, insider Michael Reade Evans sold 7,671 shares of Marcus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $146,055.84. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 45,801 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $872,051.04. The trade was a 14.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas F. Kissinger sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $433,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 199,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,804. The trade was a 11.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 32,708 shares of company stock worth $579,646 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.53% of the company's stock.

Marcus Stock Performance

Shares of MCS stock opened at $17.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $548.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.48, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.53. The company's 50 day moving average is $17.68 and its 200 day moving average is $16.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Marcus Corporation has a 52-week low of $12.85 and a 52-week high of $20.02.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $154.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.78 million. Marcus had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 0.79%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marcus Corporation will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Marcus in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Marcus from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barrington Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Marcus in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research raised shares of Marcus from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Marcus from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Marcus

About Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names. The company also owns and operates full-service hotels and resorts, as well as manages full-service hotels, resorts, and other properties. In addition, it provides hospitality management services, including check-in, housekeeping, and maintenance for a vacation ownership development; and manages condominium hotels under long-term management contracts.

Further Reading

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