Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 4,710 Shares of Materion Corporation $MTRN

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its position in shares of Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN - Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191,240 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 4,710 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.92% of Materion worth $27,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Materion in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Materion by 182.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Materion in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in Materion in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Materion in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTRN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Materion in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised Materion from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Materion from $223.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $237.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Materion

Materion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MTRN opened at $241.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.91 and a beta of 1.03. The firm's fifty day moving average is $245.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.83. Materion Corporation has a 52-week low of $91.62 and a 52-week high of $298.87.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $261.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $479.03 million. Materion had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Materion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.50 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Materion Corporation will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Materion Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This is a boost from Materion's previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Materion's dividend payout ratio is currently 15.85%.

Materion Profile

Materion Corporation NYSE: MTRN is a global supplier of advanced materials and precision-engineered solutions. The company develops and manufactures high-performance alloys, engineered clad and composite materials, precision thin film products, and advanced optical and electronic materials. Materion's offerings address critical performance requirements for industries where material properties such as strength, wear resistance, conductivity and optical clarity are paramount.

Materion's core businesses include beryllium and beryllium composites for aerospace and defense platforms, nickel- and copper-based specialty alloys for industrial and medical applications, optical coatings and substrates for scientific instrumentation, and electronic materials used in semiconductor production.

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