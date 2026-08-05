GAMMA Investing LLC Buys 8,315 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 38.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,011 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after purchasing an additional 8,315 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC's holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $12,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,376,167,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 141.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,109,029 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $1,356,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410,128 shares during the period. Cardano Risk Management B.V. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 864.4% in the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 2,523,700 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $833,099,000 after buying an additional 2,262,006 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,713,684 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $3,169,606,000 after buying an additional 2,097,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,916,041 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $1,294,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,948 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company's stock.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UNH opened at $408.15 on Wednesday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $412.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $349.40. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $239.50 and a fifty-two week high of $461.62. The stock has a market cap of $370.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.78.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.94 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $112.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $110.81 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 3.14%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.08 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.500-20.000 EPS. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 19.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $2.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $9.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. UnitedHealth Group's payout ratio is presently 59.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on UNH shares. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. DA Davidson set a $512.00 price objective on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $470.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $468.00 to $529.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $455.92.

View Our Latest Research Report on UnitedHealth Group

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

Further Reading

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