GAMMA Investing LLC Increases Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,841 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology makes up approximately 1.5% of GAMMA Investing LLC's holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. GAMMA Investing LLC's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $39,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 21.7% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. United Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 16,984 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 6,867 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 405,545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $49,987,000 after purchasing an additional 21,619 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $1,220.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, ThinkEquity reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $1,268.93.

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Insider Activity

In other Micron Technology news, Director Lynn A. Dugle sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,150.43, for a total transaction of $1,495,559.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,728 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,394,823.04. This trade represents a 6.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 31,285 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $926.83, for a total value of $28,995,876.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 313,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,299,838.94. This trade represents a 9.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 164,179 shares of company stock valued at $169,385,921 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

MU stock opened at $892.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $978.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $649.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.75 and a fifty-two week high of $1,255.00.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $21.39 by $3.72. Micron Technology had a net margin of 55.91% and a return on equity of 71.13%. The firm had revenue of $41.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Micron Technology's quarterly revenue was up 345.8% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.36%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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