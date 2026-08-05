GAMMA Investing LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,538 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after buying an additional 8,205 shares during the period. Tesla comprises 1.1% of GAMMA Investing LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. GAMMA Investing LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $29,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $8,799,000 after buying an additional 5,039 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,907 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $18,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 139.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 21,331 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $9,593,000 after acquiring an additional 12,417 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $1,035,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 64,481 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $28,998,000 after purchasing an additional 16,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,147,700. This represents a 14.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $327.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 303.10, a PEG ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.83. The stock's fifty day moving average is $385.73 and its 200 day moving average is $395.88. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $297.38 and a fifty-two week high of $498.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.17). Tesla had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 3.67%.The firm had revenue of $28.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $26.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "underweight" rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Tesla from an "underperform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $401.74.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Tesla

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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