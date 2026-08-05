Gartner, Inc. $IT Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT - Free Report) by 78.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,136 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after selling 175,863 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.07% of Gartner worth $7,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at $309,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner during the 2nd quarter valued at $336,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Gartner by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Gartner by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,205 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $36,867,000 after buying an additional 7,678 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Gartner by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 56,270 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $22,745,000 after buying an additional 14,294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on IT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $183.00 to $173.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $162.00 price target on Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Gartner from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Gartner from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Gartner from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $173.10.

View Our Latest Research Report on IT

Trending Headlines about Gartner

Here are the key news stories impacting Gartner this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings and sales beat expectations. Gartner reported adjusted EPS of $4.37, above the $3.76 consensus, while revenue of approximately $1.68 billion exceeded estimates of $1.65 billion. Adjusted EPS rose 23.8% year over year, and reported diluted EPS increased to $4.14 from $3.11. Gartner posts better-than-expected sales in Q2

Gartner reported adjusted EPS of $4.37, above the $3.76 consensus, while revenue of approximately $1.68 billion exceeded estimates of $1.65 billion. Adjusted EPS rose 23.8% year over year, and reported diluted EPS increased to $4.14 from $3.11. Positive Sentiment: Gartner raised its 2026 outlook. Management now expects adjusted EPS of at least $14, above the roughly $13.69 analyst consensus, and also increased adjusted EBITDA and free-cash-flow guidance. Gartner Q2 earnings beat estimates and 2026 outlook raised

Management now expects adjusted EPS of at least $14, above the roughly $13.69 analyst consensus, and also increased adjusted EBITDA and free-cash-flow guidance. Positive Sentiment: Buybacks provided additional support. Gartner repurchased 3.6 million shares for $547 million during the quarter, and the board authorized another $500 million for future repurchases, potentially boosting per-share results and signaling management confidence. Gartner stock surges after Q2 beat, higher outlook and buyback boost

Gartner repurchased 3.6 million shares for $547 million during the quarter, and the board authorized another $500 million for future repurchases, potentially boosting per-share results and signaling management confidence. Positive Sentiment: Contract value trends improved. Total contract value reached $5.3 billion, up 1.7% year over year on an FX-neutral basis, with management citing renewed acceleration. Adjusted revenue and EBITDA also grew despite challenging comparisons. Gartner signals 2026 adjusted EPS at or above $14

Total contract value reached $5.3 billion, up 1.7% year over year on an FX-neutral basis, with management citing renewed acceleration. Adjusted revenue and EBITDA also grew despite challenging comparisons. Neutral Sentiment: Reported revenue remained soft. Quarterly revenue declined 0.6% year over year to $1.676 billion, although net income, operating cash flow and free cash flow all improved.

Quarterly revenue declined 0.6% year over year to $1.676 billion, although net income, operating cash flow and free cash flow all improved. Negative Sentiment: A shareholder law firm announced an investigation into potential fiduciary-duty breaches by Gartner directors and officers. The announcement does not establish wrongdoing but introduces a legal and governance overhang. Gartner shareholder investigation alert

Gartner Price Performance

IT opened at $185.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.99 and a 200-day moving average of $158.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.98, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.25 and a 1-year high of $265.85.

Gartner (NYSE:IT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.65 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 161.39%. The firm's revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.53 earnings per share. Gartner has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.000- EPS. Equities analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc is a global research and advisory firm that provides insights, advice and tools for leaders in IT, finance, HR, customer service and other business functions. Founded in 1979 and headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Gartner specializes in helping organizations make informed decisions about technology, operations and strategy through a combination of published research, advisory services, consulting, executive programs and events.

The company's offerings include proprietary research reports, market forecasts, and analytical frameworks that are widely used by technology buyers and vendors.

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