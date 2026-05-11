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Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 223,034 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation $OXY

Written by MarketBeat
May 11, 2026
Occidental Petroleum logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • Gateway Investment Advisers LLC sharply reduced its Occidental Petroleum stake by 97.3% in the fourth quarter, selling 223,034 shares and leaving it with 6,128 shares worth about $252,000.
  • Wall Street sentiment is mixed but cautious: several analysts trimmed or adjusted price targets, and the consensus rating remains Hold with an average target price of $62.43.
  • Occidental recently reported better-than-expected EPS of $1.06 for the quarter, and the company also объявed a quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share to be paid July 15.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Occidental Petroleum.

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY - Free Report) by 97.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,128 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock after selling 223,034 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC's holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Argus raised Occidental Petroleum to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $62.43.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Occidental Petroleum

Trending Headlines about Occidental Petroleum

Here are the key news stories impacting Occidental Petroleum this week:

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE:OXY opened at $53.03 on Monday. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a one year low of $38.80 and a one year high of $67.45. The company has a market cap of $52.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.17. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $58.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.44 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 9.65%. Occidental Petroleum's quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. Occidental Petroleum's payout ratio is 26.20%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) is an international energy company engaged primarily in the exploration, production and marketing of oil and natural gas. The company conducts upstream activities to discover and produce hydrocarbons and operates complementary midstream and marketing functions to transport and sell its production. Occidental also owns a chemicals business that manufactures and sells industrial chemicals and related products for a range of end markets.

Occidental's operations are concentrated in the United States, with a significant presence in the Permian Basin, and it maintains exploration and production activities in several international regions, including parts of the Middle East, Latin America and Africa.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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