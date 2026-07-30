Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,730 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000.

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Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.6% in the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 1,733,147 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $229,087,000 after purchasing an additional 9,921 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 5.1% during the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 21,399 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 350.4% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 8,098 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Prologis by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,602,919 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $211,874,000 after acquiring an additional 686,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 60,581 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $8,008,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $153.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $141.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $153.81.

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Prologis Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of PLD opened at $145.36 on Thursday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $143.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.01. The company has a market cap of $135.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.41 and a twelve month high of $153.35.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The firm's revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.220-6.300 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In other Prologis news, CFO Timothy D. Arndt sold 3,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $539,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

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