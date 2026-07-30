Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 9,862 The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,862 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $927,000.

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A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,156,290 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $6,984,231,000 after acquiring an additional 691,671 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,667,640 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,747,646,000 after purchasing an additional 98,242 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 30,184,369 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,015,720,000 after purchasing an additional 78,020 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Charles Schwab by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 23,276,071 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,325,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,884 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,818,514 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,179,888,000 after purchasing an additional 171,926 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler set a $118.00 target price on Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut Charles Schwab from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $119.94.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SCHW

Key Headlines Impacting Charles Schwab

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Positive Sentiment: Large share repurchase planned: Schwab reportedly intends to buy back $20 billion of stock. The program could reduce shares outstanding, support future earnings per share and signal confidence in the company’s cash generation and valuation. Charles Schwab to buy back $20 billion of stock

Schwab reportedly intends to buy back $20 billion of stock. The program could reduce shares outstanding, support future earnings per share and signal confidence in the company’s cash generation and valuation. Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised earnings estimates: Erste Group increased its FY2026 EPS forecast to $6.50 from $6.34 and its FY2027 forecast to $7.85 from $7.64. The revisions reinforce the earnings outlook following Schwab’s latest quarterly beat, when revenue rose 20.9% year over year and EPS exceeded consensus. Charles Schwab analyst earnings estimates

Erste Group increased its FY2026 EPS forecast to $6.50 from $6.34 and its FY2027 forecast to $7.85 from $7.64. The revisions reinforce the earnings outlook following Schwab’s latest quarterly beat, when revenue rose 20.9% year over year and EPS exceeded consensus. Positive Sentiment: Investment in market infrastructure: Schwab led a Series B funding round for Provable Markets, which is developing securities-finance technology covering pre-trade, execution and post-trade processes. The investment could provide strategic exposure to modernized trading infrastructure, although its direct financial impact is unclear. Provable Markets Series B funding

Schwab led a Series B funding round for Provable Markets, which is developing securities-finance technology covering pre-trade, execution and post-trade processes. The investment could provide strategic exposure to modernized trading infrastructure, although its direct financial impact is unclear. Positive Sentiment: Solid fundamentals and shareholder returns: Recent quarterly results beat expectations, while Schwab also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share. Analysts maintain a broadly favorable “Moderate Buy” consensus with an average price target of $119.94. Charles Schwab earnings, dividend and analyst ratings

Recent quarterly results beat expectations, while Schwab also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share. Analysts maintain a broadly favorable “Moderate Buy” consensus with an average price target of $119.94. Neutral Sentiment: Robo-adviser exit: Schwab is reportedly ditching its robo-adviser platform. The move may reduce costs and allow greater focus on core brokerage and wealth-management operations, but it could also mean giving up a channel for attracting younger and digitally oriented investors. Why Charles Schwab is ditching its robo-adviser platform

Schwab is reportedly ditching its robo-adviser platform. The move may reduce costs and allow greater focus on core brokerage and wealth-management operations, but it could also mean giving up a channel for attracting younger and digitally oriented investors. Neutral Sentiment: CNBC identified Schwab as one of the financial firms connected to investment accounts disclosed by President Donald Trump. The association raises Schwab’s visibility but does not indicate a material change to its operating outlook. Financial firms connected to Trump investment accounts

CNBC identified Schwab as one of the financial firms connected to investment accounts disclosed by President Donald Trump. The association raises Schwab’s visibility but does not indicate a material change to its operating outlook. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling adds a modest caution signal: Several executives sold shares, including General Counsel Peter Morgan III and executives Jonathan Beatty and Nigel Murtagh. The transactions were made under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plans, limiting their value as evidence of bearish convictions, but they may still weigh on sentiment.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 6,952 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total value of $709,312.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $208,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 11,738 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,223,216.98. This represents a 14.56% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 335,848 shares of company stock worth $34,934,426. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 1.3%

Charles Schwab stock opened at $104.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a twelve month low of $83.96 and a twelve month high of $107.50. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $94.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.39.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 38.79%.The firm had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Charles Schwab's revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.27%.

Charles Schwab Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report).

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