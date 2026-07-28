Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 234.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,063 shares of the Internet television network's stock after buying an additional 15,473 shares during the quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 912.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,014,981 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $36,567,805,000 after purchasing an additional 351,493,659 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 927.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,780,995 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $16,574,986,000 after buying an additional 159,578,053 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 892.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,598,678 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $9,305,336,000 after acquiring an additional 89,558,684 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Netflix by 859.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,341,444 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $8,376,656,000 after acquiring an additional 80,025,890 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Netflix by 685.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 86,058,878 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $8,068,882,000 after acquiring an additional 75,107,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 35,990 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.52, for a total transaction of $2,789,944.80. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 79,690 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,177,568.80. This trade represents a 31.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $2,422,301.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 120,931 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,725,370.39. This trade represents a 18.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 899,839 shares of company stock worth $80,141,661. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Netflix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. DZ Bank reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $118.00 to $85.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. CLSA started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Netflix from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $103.48.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NFLX

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX opened at $70.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $293.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.08 and a 12-month high of $126.71. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $77.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.87.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 28.22%.The firm had revenue of $12.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

Further Reading

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