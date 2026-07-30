Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.12 Million Stake in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 196.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,670 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares during the quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Qualcomm alerts: Sign Up

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,356 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,343 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Qualcomm by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Qualcomm by 44.3% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Qualcomm by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Qualcomm by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 197,568 shares in the company, valued at $35,562,240. This represents a 4.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.81, for a total value of $452,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,184 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,191,899.04. The trade was a 9.73% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 21,529 shares of company stock valued at $4,011,441 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Key Qualcomm News

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Positive Sentiment: Qualcomm reported fiscal third-quarter revenue of $9.95 billion , exceeding the $9.69 billion consensus estimate. Automotive revenue and broader diversification remain important growth drivers. Qualcomm quarterly earnings report

Qualcomm reported fiscal third-quarter revenue of , exceeding the $9.69 billion consensus estimate. Automotive revenue and broader diversification remain important growth drivers. Positive Sentiment: BMW selected Qualcomm as its lead compute-silicon provider for future digital-cockpit and advanced driver-assistance systems, with programs expected to extend through the next decade. The deal strengthens Qualcomm’s automotive backlog and reduces reliance on smartphones. Qualcomm BMW chip supply deal

BMW selected Qualcomm as its lead compute-silicon provider for future digital-cockpit and advanced driver-assistance systems, with programs expected to extend through the next decade. The deal strengthens Qualcomm’s automotive backlog and reduces reliance on smartphones. Positive Sentiment: Qualcomm completed its all-stock acquisition of Modular, adding AI-native software for deploying generative and agentic AI workloads across edge, cloud and data-center systems. Qualcomm completes Modular acquisition

Qualcomm completed its all-stock acquisition of Modular, adding AI-native software for deploying generative and agentic AI workloads across edge, cloud and data-center systems. Neutral Sentiment: Qualcomm’s quarterly EPS of $2.21 was essentially in line with estimates but declined from $2.77 a year earlier, while revenue growth was stronger than expected.

Qualcomm’s quarterly EPS of was essentially in line with estimates but declined from $2.77 a year earlier, while revenue growth was stronger than expected. Negative Sentiment: Fiscal fourth-quarter EPS guidance of $2.05–$2.25 was below the $2.23 consensus midpoint, and the $9.7–$10.5 billion revenue range was broadly in line with expectations. Management cited a continuing memory and semiconductor supply crunch and indicated that prices will rise. Qualcomm earnings guidance and memory crunch

Fiscal fourth-quarter EPS guidance of was below the $2.23 consensus midpoint, and the $9.7–$10.5 billion revenue range was broadly in line with expectations. Management cited a continuing memory and semiconductor supply crunch and indicated that prices will rise. Negative Sentiment: Net income fell 25% year over year to approximately $2 billion. Weak handset sales, higher costs and declining Apple-related revenue are weighing on short-term earnings sentiment, despite automotive strength. Qualcomm Q3 earnings miss

Qualcomm Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $155.68 on Thursday. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 12-month low of $121.99 and a 12-month high of $259.92. The company has a market capitalization of $164.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $201.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.Qualcomm's quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. Qualcomm has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.250 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Qualcomm's payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QCOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Qualcomm to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Melius Research set a $220.00 target price on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Qualcomm from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set a "strong-buy" rating for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Qualcomm from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $224.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Qualcomm

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Qualcomm, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Qualcomm wasn't on the list.

While Qualcomm currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here