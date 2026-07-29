Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 388.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,618 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 16,398 shares during the quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in CocaCola were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CocaCola during the fourth quarter valued at $3,865,807,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. raised its position in CocaCola by 867.2% in the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 14,432,190 shares of the company's stock worth $1,008,954,000 after buying an additional 12,939,959 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in CocaCola by 1,206.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,641,007 shares of the company's stock worth $743,913,000 after buying an additional 9,826,768 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in CocaCola by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,182,323 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,809,146,000 after acquiring an additional 9,078,447 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in CocaCola by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,573,527 shares of the company's stock valued at $879,015,000 after acquiring an additional 6,246,627 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting CocaCola

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results beat expectations. Coca-Cola reported adjusted earnings of $0.97 per share, above the $0.92-$0.93 analyst consensus, while revenue reached approximately $13.37 billion, up 6.2%-7% year over year and ahead of estimates. Net income attributable to shareholders rose 16% to $4.43 billion. Coca-Cola Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results and Raises Full Year Guidance

Coca-Cola reported adjusted earnings of $0.97 per share, above the $0.92-$0.93 analyst consensus, while revenue reached approximately $13.37 billion, up 6.2%-7% year over year and ahead of estimates. Net income attributable to shareholders rose 16% to $4.43 billion. Positive Sentiment: Demand and market share remained resilient. Global unit-case volume increased 5%, reportedly Coca-Cola’s strongest quarterly volume growth in 17 years. The company gained value share despite economic pressure, helped by zero-sugar beverages, fairlife and affordable offerings such as an extra-caffeinated Mr. Pibb. Coca-Cola hails World Cup hydration breaks as it lifts annual forecasts

Global unit-case volume increased 5%, reportedly Coca-Cola’s strongest quarterly volume growth in 17 years. The company gained value share despite economic pressure, helped by zero-sugar beverages, fairlife and affordable offerings such as an extra-caffeinated Mr. Pibb. Positive Sentiment: Management raised 2026 guidance. Coca-Cola now expects approximately 5% organic revenue growth, compared with prior guidance of 4%-5%, and comparable EPS growth of 9%-10%, up from 8%-9%. The company’s reported FY 2026 EPS guidance is $3.27-$3.30. The FIFA World Cup provided an additional marketing and consumption boost. Coca-Cola Lifts 2026 Earnings Outlook as Second-Quarter Results Top Views

Coca-Cola now expects approximately 5% organic revenue growth, compared with prior guidance of 4%-5%, and comparable EPS growth of 9%-10%, up from 8%-9%. The company’s reported FY 2026 EPS guidance is $3.27-$3.30. The FIFA World Cup provided an additional marketing and consumption boost. Neutral Sentiment: The strong rally leaves KO trading near the top of its yearly range, with a P/E ratio around 28 and a PEG ratio above 3. Investors may therefore expect continued execution before assigning further valuation expansion.

The strong rally leaves KO trading near the top of its yearly range, with a P/E ratio around 28 and a PEG ratio above 3. Investors may therefore expect continued execution before assigning further valuation expansion. Neutral Sentiment: Broader market rotation from technology stocks into Dow blue chips also supported investor attention, although the primary catalyst was Coca-Cola’s earnings and guidance update.

CocaCola Trading Up 5.2%

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $88.44 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $81.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.34. CocaCola Company has a 52-week low of $65.35 and a 52-week high of $90.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The firm had revenue of $13.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.270-3.300 EPS. Analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CocaCola

In other news, Chairman James Quincey sold 436,296 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $34,960,398.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 122,833 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,842,608.29. The trade was a 78.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 23,984 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total value of $2,000,505.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 157,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,128,734. This trade represents a 13.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 899,905 shares of company stock valued at $71,832,315. Insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Truist Financial set a $88.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a report on Friday, June 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Tuesday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $90.06.

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CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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