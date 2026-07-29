Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $1.35 Million Investment in Linde PLC $LIN

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,720 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $1,349,000.

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Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meadowbrook Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Linde by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Meadowbrook Advisors Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Blalock Williams LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Blalock Williams LLC now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.5% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,159 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Binnacle Investments Inc raised its position in shares of Linde by 10.2% in the second quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 237 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde Stock Up 0.8%

NASDAQ LIN opened at $511.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Linde PLC has a 1-year low of $387.78 and a 1-year high of $548.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $516.08 and a 200-day moving average of $495.40. The company has a market cap of $236.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.72.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.60 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 20.44%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.95 earnings per share. Linde has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.600-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 17.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Linde's dividend payout ratio is presently 42.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LIN shares. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Linde from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating and set a $560.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $548.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on LIN

Linde Profile

Linde NASDAQ: LIN is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany's Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde's business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher‑value specialty and electronic gases.

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