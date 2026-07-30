Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $912,000 Investment in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) $TD

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD - Free Report) TSE: TD during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,769 shares of the bank's stock, valued at approximately $912,000.

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Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 131,072 shares of the bank's stock valued at $12,237,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 12.0% during the first quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 33,065 shares of the bank's stock worth $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 11.6% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 23,553 shares of the bank's stock worth $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 4.8% in the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 25,422 shares of the bank's stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dickmeyer Boyce Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,034,000. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on TD. Weiss Ratings cut Toronto Dominion Bank from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Toronto Dominion Bank from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Wall Street Zen cut Toronto Dominion Bank from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Zacks Research downgraded Toronto Dominion Bank from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $156.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $116.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $192.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.71. Toronto Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $72.21 and a 1 year high of $124.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $117.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.29.

Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD - Get Free Report) TSE: TD last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The bank reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.04 billion. Toronto Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 13.20%.The company's quarterly revenue was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Toronto Dominion Bank will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. This is a boost from Toronto Dominion Bank's previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. Toronto Dominion Bank's payout ratio is presently 49.14%.

Toronto Dominion Bank Company Profile

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) is a Canadian multinational banking and financial services company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. Formed through the 1955 merger of the Bank of Toronto (founded 1855) and the Dominion Bank (founded 1869), TD is one of Canada's largest banks and offers a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial and institutional clients.

TD's core businesses include Canadian and U.S. personal and commercial banking, wealth management, wholesale banking and insurance.

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