Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. $STRL

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,152 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $876,000.

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A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STRL. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Sterling Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 8,000.0% during the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 6,950.0% during the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 141 shares of the construction company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 316.0% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 104 shares of the construction company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company's stock.

Sterling Infrastructure Trading Down 8.1%

NASDAQ STRL opened at $494.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.21, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.83. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $771.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $574.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.02 and a 52 week high of $1,005.68.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.29 by $1.30. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 35.64%. The business had revenue of $825.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Sterling Infrastructure has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.400-19.050 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 18.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $888.00, for a total transaction of $2,220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 28,137 shares in the company, valued at $24,985,656. This trade represents a 8.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STRL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $950.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research upgraded Sterling Infrastructure from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Sterling Infrastructure from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $720.67.

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Sterling Infrastructure Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc NASDAQ: STRL is a diversified manufacturer and distributor of essential infrastructure products serving municipal, utility and industrial customers across North America. Through its network of wholly owned subsidiaries, the company designs, engineers and produces a wide range of cast and fabricated solutions tailored to the needs of the waterworks, natural gas, telecommunications, electric, traffic safety and parks & recreation markets.

The company's product portfolio encompasses ductile iron and composite fittings, valve boxes, manhole frames and covers, water and gas meter sets, street light poles and mounting accessories, traffic sign posts with breakaway systems, bollards and related system components.

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