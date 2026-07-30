Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Atmos Energy Corporation $ATO

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,666 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,047,000.

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A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new position in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,582,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 182,173 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $30,853,000 after acquiring an additional 20,408 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 486,229 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $81,507,000 after acquiring an additional 114,836 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 25,985 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,168 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ATO. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $184.00 to $183.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $192.00 to $184.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Atmos Energy from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $186.92.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

ATO stock opened at $177.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.60. Atmos Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $154.55 and a 1 year high of $192.51. The stock's fifty day moving average is $173.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.99.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 9.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. Atmos Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.400-8.500 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Corporation will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. Atmos Energy's payout ratio is presently 49.14%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation NYSE: ATO is a U.S.-based natural-gas utility that primarily focuses on the regulated distribution of natural gas. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the company operates through local distribution systems to deliver natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial and electric generation customers. Atmos's core activities include pipeline operations, gas distribution, system maintenance and reliability programs designed to ensure safe and continuous service to its customers.

The company's services encompass gas delivery, system integrity and maintenance, storage and transmission connections, and customer-facing programs such as billing, conservation initiatives and energy-efficiency offerings.

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