GATX Corporation $GATX Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX - Free Report) by 117.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,234 shares of the transportation company's stock after acquiring an additional 37,438 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.20% of GATX worth $11,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GATX by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in GATX by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,011 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $9,007,000 after buying an additional 20,569 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in GATX by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 116,834 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $18,141,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in GATX by 280.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 53,690 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $8,336,000 after buying an additional 39,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in GATX by 104.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 113,613 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $17,446,000 after buying an additional 58,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company's stock.

Get GATX alerts: Sign Up

Key Stories Impacting GATX

Here are the key news stories impacting GATX this week:

Positive Sentiment: Adjusted earnings per share came in at $2.84 , well above the analyst consensus of $2.46 and up from $2.06 a year earlier. Net income increased to $103.4 million from $75.5 million. GATX Corporation Reports 2026 Second-Quarter Results

Adjusted earnings per share came in at , well above the analyst consensus of $2.46 and up from $2.06 a year earlier. Net income increased to $103.4 million from $75.5 million. Positive Sentiment: GATX raised its 2026 EPS outlook to $9.90-$10.30 , reflecting contributions from its rail businesses, the Wells Fargo Rail fleet integration, investment activity and favorable North American rail-market conditions. GATX boosts earnings guidance after strong quarterly results

GATX raised its 2026 EPS outlook to , reflecting contributions from its rail businesses, the Wells Fargo Rail fleet integration, investment activity and favorable North American rail-market conditions. Positive Sentiment: Rail North America segment profit rose to $118.5 million from $96.6 million, while combined-fleet utilization reached a strong 98%. Engine Leasing profit more than doubled to $66.4 million from $27.3 million. For GATX, Strong 2Q26 Results

Rail North America segment profit rose to $118.5 million from $96.6 million, while combined-fleet utilization reached a strong 98%. Engine Leasing profit more than doubled to $66.4 million from $27.3 million. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue increased 34.8% year over year to $580.1 million, but the result was below analysts’ $598.77 million estimate. The revenue miss may temper the positive reaction to the earnings and guidance beats. GATX Misses Q2 CY2026 Revenue Estimates

Revenue increased 34.8% year over year to $580.1 million, but the result was below analysts’ $598.77 million estimate. The revenue miss may temper the positive reaction to the earnings and guidance beats. Negative Sentiment: Rail International segment profit edged down to $31.6 million from $32.2 million, indicating that performance was not uniformly strong across the portfolio.

GATX Stock Down 0.1%

GATX stock opened at $181.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.91. GATX Corporation has a one year low of $148.20 and a one year high of $205.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $176.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.63.

GATX (NYSE:GATX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.38. GATX had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 17.88%.The company had revenue of $580.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. GATX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.900-10.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GATX Corporation will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GATX shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on GATX from $211.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of GATX in a research note on Friday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $222.00 price objective on shares of GATX in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of GATX from $220.00 to $218.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, GATX presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $218.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GATX

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation NYSE: GATX is a global railcar leasing and asset management company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Founded in 1898 as General American Transportation Corporation, GATX has grown into one of the world's leading lessors of railcars, marine vessels and industrial assets. The company's core business focuses on leasing and managing high-value equipment for customers in the energy, industrial, chemical, agricultural and metals markets.

In its Rail North America segment, GATX owns and manages a diverse fleet of more than 60,000 railcars, including tank cars, covered hoppers, boxcars and flatcars.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider GATX, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and GATX wasn't on the list.

While GATX currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here