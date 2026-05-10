GCQ FUNDS MANAGEMENT PTY Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

GCQ FUNDS MANAGEMENT PTY Ltd lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO - Free Report) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,713 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 10,476 shares during the period. Fair Isaac comprises 13.4% of GCQ FUNDS MANAGEMENT PTY Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. GCQ FUNDS MANAGEMENT PTY Ltd owned approximately 0.24% of Fair Isaac worth $97,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 14,721 shares of the technology company's stock worth $22,030,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,580,000. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 2,751.4% during the 3rd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 260,849 shares of the technology company's stock worth $390,368,000 after purchasing an additional 251,701 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,947 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 168.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on FICO. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,200.00 to $1,150.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,975.00 to $1,650.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $1,549.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,770.00 to $1,528.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,655.07.

View Our Latest Analysis on Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Price Performance

Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,125.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.24. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 1 year low of $870.01 and a 1 year high of $2,217.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,132.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,450.16.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $12.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.03 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $691.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $630.21 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 33.67% and a negative return on equity of 41.04%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.81 EPS. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 40.450-40.450 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 37.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Eva Manolis sold 520 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,227.63, for a total value of $638,367.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 344 shares of the company's stock, valued at $422,304.72. The trade was a 60.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 358 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,360.00, for a total transaction of $486,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 11,204 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,237,440. This trade represents a 3.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 3.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation, commonly known as FICO, is a data analytics and software company best known for its FICO Score, a widely used credit-scoring system that helps lenders assess consumer credit risk. Founded in 1956 by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac, the company has evolved from its origins in statistical credit scoring to a broader focus on predictive analytics, decision management and artificial intelligence-driven solutions for financial services and other industries. FICO is headquartered in San Jose, California, and operates globally, serving clients across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

FICO's product portfolio centers on analytics and decisioning technologies.

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