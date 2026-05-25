Free Trial
$100 Off Ends Tonight! MarketBeat All Access Returns to $249
  • 0Days
  • 0Hours
  • 0Minutes
  • 0Seconds
Save $100 Now
Claim MarketBeat All Access Sale Promotion

GDS Wealth Management Purchases 2,041 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Written by MarketBeat
May 25, 2026
Amazon.com logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • GDS Wealth Management increased its Amazon stake by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, buying 2,041 more shares and bringing its total holding to 132,676 shares worth about $30.6 million.
  • Amazon continues to draw bullish analyst support, with several firms raising price targets into the $310-$320 range and consensus sentiment remaining a Moderate Buy.
  • The company reported strong quarterly results, including earnings of $2.78 per share and revenue of $181.52 billion, both ahead of expectations, while investors also remain focused on Amazon’s AI initiatives and some ongoing regulatory scrutiny.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

GDS Wealth Management boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,676 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.9% of GDS Wealth Management's holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. GDS Wealth Management's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $30,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 113.2% in the third quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2,330.0% in the third quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 23.5% in the second quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sagard Holdings Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

Key Amazon.com News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 3,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $1,011,812.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 74,948 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,462,302.96. This trade represents a 4.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 11,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.66, for a total value of $3,014,023.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,430 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,002,203.80. The trade was a 50.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,773 shares of company stock valued at $37,989,011. Insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $320.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $312.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $312.66.

Read Our Latest Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $266.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $239.50 and a 200 day moving average of $231.70. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.00 and a 12 month high of $278.56.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.Amazon.com's revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Amazon.com Right Now?

Before you consider Amazon.com, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amazon.com wasn't on the list.

While Amazon.com currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 7 Hottest IPOs On Wall Street’s 2026 Watchlist Cover
The 7 Hottest IPOs On Wall Street’s 2026 Watchlist

MarketBeat just released its list of the 7 hottest IPOs expected to hit Wall Street in 2026. See which companies are preparing to go public and why investors are watching closely.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Price Down 2.1% After Insider Selling
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Price Down 2.1% After Insider Selling
By MarketBeat | May 19, 2026
tc pixel
Louis Navellier: My #1 AI stock for 2026 (name & ticker inside)
Louis Navellier: My #1 AI stock for 2026 (name & ticker inside)
From InvestorPlace (Ad)
Why Applied Optoelectronics Stock May Be Near a Turning Point
Why Applied Optoelectronics Stock May Be Near a Turning Point
By Thomas Hughes | May 18, 2026
3 Space Infrastructure Stocks Gaining Momentum Ahead of the SpaceX IPO
3 Space Infrastructure Stocks Gaining Momentum Ahead of the SpaceX IPO
By Ryan Hasson | May 20, 2026
Is Everspin Technologies the Next AI Edge Breakout?
Is Everspin Technologies the Next AI Edge Breakout?
By Thomas Hughes | May 18, 2026
tc pixel
The SpaceX supplier that shipped 5 billion chips to Starlink
The SpaceX supplier that shipped 5 billion chips to Starlink
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
2 Software Stocks Turning AI Fears Into Fundamental Gains
2 Software Stocks Turning AI Fears Into Fundamental Gains
By Dan Schmidt | May 21, 2026
3 Infrastructure Stocks Fueling the Data Center Building Boom
3 Infrastructure Stocks Fueling the Data Center Building Boom
By Dan Schmidt | May 18, 2026
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Related Videos

Warning: Don‘t Be Fooled by Record Highs. Get READY.
Warning: Don't Be Fooled by Record Highs. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Where to Take Profits: Stock Market in the Green, But How Long Will It Last?
Where to Take Profits: Stock Market in the Green, But How Long Will It Last?
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines