GDS Wealth Management Purchases 2,041 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

GDS Wealth Management boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,676 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.9% of GDS Wealth Management's holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. GDS Wealth Management's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $30,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 113.2% in the third quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2,330.0% in the third quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 23.5% in the second quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sagard Holdings Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts: Sign Up

Key Amazon.com News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 3,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $1,011,812.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 74,948 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,462,302.96. This trade represents a 4.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 11,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.66, for a total value of $3,014,023.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,430 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,002,203.80. The trade was a 50.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,773 shares of company stock valued at $37,989,011. Insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $320.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $312.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $312.66.

Read Our Latest Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $266.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $239.50 and a 200 day moving average of $231.70. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.00 and a 12 month high of $278.56.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.Amazon.com's revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Amazon.com, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amazon.com wasn't on the list.

While Amazon.com currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here