GE Aerospace $GE Holdings Lifted by Gateway Wealth Partners LLC

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 242.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,961 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 8,472 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $3,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the first quarter worth approximately $6,810,000. Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in GE Aerospace by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 11,965 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,395,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its stake in GE Aerospace by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 76,927 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,830,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Themes Management Co LLC lifted its position in GE Aerospace by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Themes Management Co LLC now owns 26,572 shares of the company's stock worth $7,540,000 after buying an additional 10,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Diest Capital LLC lifted its position in GE Aerospace by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. Van Diest Capital LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the company's stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on GE. Susquehanna restated a "positive" rating and set a $430.00 price target (up from $380.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Daiwa Securities Group started coverage on GE Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $301.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on GE Aerospace from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. President Capital lowered their target price on GE Aerospace from $355.00 to $342.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on GE Aerospace from $426.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $390.59.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

GE stock opened at $361.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $375.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.35. GE Aerospace has a 12 month low of $261.71 and a 12 month high of $382.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $343.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $319.88.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 40.56%. GE Aerospace's revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.650-7.850 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.14%.

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

Further Reading

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