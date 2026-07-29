GE Aerospace $GE Holdings Trimmed by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,612,065 shares of the company's stock after selling 45,620 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of GE Aerospace worth $457,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. High Falls Advisors Inc raised its position in GE Aerospace by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 1,069 shares of the company's stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in GE Aerospace by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 947 shares of the company's stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in GE Aerospace by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the company's stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC grew its stake in GE Aerospace by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company's stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. grew its stake in GE Aerospace by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the company's stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $431.00 price objective (up from $353.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $380.00 price objective (up from $330.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Monday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $390.59.

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Key GE Aerospace News

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong engine demand supports GE’s outlook. Analysts expect a robust commercial engine market to benefit aerospace suppliers, reinforcing demand for GE Aerospace’s engines, services, and aftermarket business. Woodward, Howmet Likely to Benefit From Strong Engine Market, RBC Says

Analysts expect a robust commercial engine market to benefit aerospace suppliers, reinforcing demand for GE Aerospace’s engines, services, and aftermarket business. Positive Sentiment: Middle East carrier relationships and product milestones provide a favorable demand signal. GE Aerospace highlighted flight-performance milestones, durability improvements, and technologies intended to support airlines in the Middle East. The updates strengthen the company’s commercial positioning, although they did not include a major new financial contract. GE Aerospace Showcases the Future of Flight

GE Aerospace highlighted flight-performance milestones, durability improvements, and technologies intended to support airlines in the Middle East. The updates strengthen the company’s commercial positioning, although they did not include a major new financial contract. Positive Sentiment: GE’s backlog remains a core investment support. A backlog reported at roughly $210 billion offers long-term revenue visibility and reflects the company’s strong competitive position in aircraft engines and services. GE Aerospace Has a Backlog Worth $210 Billion

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of GE stock opened at $363.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.67. GE Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $261.71 and a fifty-two week high of $382.97. The stock's 50-day moving average is $344.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.17. The firm has a market cap of $377.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.87, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.35.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 17.72%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.650-7.850 EPS. Analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace's dividend payout ratio is currently 22.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 8,096 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.71, for a total transaction of $2,863,636.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 20,666 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,309,770.86. This trade represents a 28.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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