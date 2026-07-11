GE Aerospace $GE is Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC's 8th Largest Position

Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC raised its stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,388 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,724 shares during the period. GE Aerospace accounts for approximately 7.2% of Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC's holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $37,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Auto Owners Insurance Co boosted its stake in GE Aerospace by 52,247.5% in the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 65,721,281 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,024,413,000 after acquiring an additional 65,595,733 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at $4,444,736,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 382.1% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,757,281 shares of the company's stock valued at $849,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185,321 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in GE Aerospace by 1,200.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,847,011 shares of the company's stock valued at $568,935,000 after buying an additional 1,705,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 28,277.0% during the first quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,083,434 shares of the company's stock worth $307,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on GE. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on GE Aerospace from $357.00 to $350.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on GE Aerospace from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TD Cowen cut their price objective on GE Aerospace from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded GE Aerospace from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $360.33.

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GE Aerospace Stock Performance

GE traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $359.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,334,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,698,848. The company has a market cap of $374.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.35. The business's 50-day moving average price is $330.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $317.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. GE Aerospace has a 12-month low of $251.40 and a 12-month high of $382.97.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.26. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 17.86%.The firm had revenue of $11.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The business's revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace's payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

GE Aerospace News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

Further Reading

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