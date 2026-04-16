GE Aerospace $GE Position Boosted by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV increased its position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 342,946 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 64,656 shares during the period. KBC Group NV's holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $105,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,442,810 shares of the company's stock worth $6,449,731,000 after buying an additional 2,995,054 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,430,878 shares of the company's stock worth $2,536,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,541 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $285,263,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $189,490,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 648.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 600,111 shares of the company's stock valued at $178,737,000 after acquiring an additional 519,901 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at GE Aerospace

In related news, SVP Amy L. Gowder sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.73, for a total value of $1,222,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 16,535 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,055,245.55. This represents a 19.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Russell Stokes sold 30,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.47, for a total transaction of $9,305,348.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 150,434 shares of the company's stock, valued at $46,103,507.98. This represents a 16.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 37,398 shares of company stock worth $11,455,491 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $313.95 on Thursday. GE Aerospace has a 12-month low of $176.02 and a 12-month high of $348.48. The company has a market cap of $329.27 billion, a PE ratio of 38.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $312.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.27 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 18.98%.The firm's revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

GE Aerospace Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a positive change from GE Aerospace's previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. GE Aerospace's dividend payout ratio is 23.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Daiwa Securities Group started coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $301.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $338.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $380.00 to $353.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $374.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $350.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GE

Key GE Aerospace News

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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