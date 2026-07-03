GE Aerospace $GE Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 830,038 shares of the company's stock after selling 28,105 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.08% of GE Aerospace worth $235,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get GE Aerospace alerts: Sign Up

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GE. Optas LLC raised its holdings in GE Aerospace by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 9,062 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in GE Aerospace by 709.4% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 40,767 shares of the company's stock worth $11,568,000 after buying an additional 35,730 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 62.1% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 261,164 shares of the company's stock valued at $74,111,000 after acquiring an additional 100,063 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 33.4% during the first quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,988 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,249,000 after acquiring an additional 5,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sharp Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Sharp Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company's stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GE shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of GE Aerospace from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. President Capital cut their target price on GE Aerospace from $355.00 to $342.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on GE Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on GE Aerospace from $365.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $357.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

NYSE GE opened at $377.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $393.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $320.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $314.58. GE Aerospace has a 1-year low of $243.34 and a 1-year high of $382.97.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.26. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The business had revenue of $11.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace's dividend payout ratio is 23.15%.

Trending Headlines about GE Aerospace

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

Positive Sentiment: Jefferies raised its price target on GE Aerospace to $455 from $365 and kept a buy rating, reinforcing confidence in further upside for the stock. Jefferies price-target hike coverage

Jefferies raised its price target on GE Aerospace to $455 from $365 and kept a rating, reinforcing confidence in further upside for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Citi also increased its price target to $431 from $353, citing continued strength in the company’s rebound and improving outlook. Citi target increase article

Citi also increased its price target to $431 from $353, citing continued strength in the company’s rebound and improving outlook. Positive Sentiment: Multiple articles highlight GE Aerospace’s strong engine demand and its position as a cash-flow-rich aerospace leader with a wide moat, which supports investor optimism. Earnings preview article

Multiple articles highlight GE Aerospace’s strong engine demand and its position as a cash-flow-rich aerospace leader with a wide moat, which supports investor optimism. Positive Sentiment: GE Aerospace completed a ground test of a megawatt-class hybrid-electric engine system, signaling continued progress in next-generation aerospace technology. Hybrid-electric engine test article

GE Aerospace completed a ground test of a megawatt-class hybrid-electric engine system, signaling continued progress in next-generation aerospace technology. Neutral Sentiment: The company is continuing to invest in Southwest Ohio as an aerospace innovation hub, a reminder that GE Aerospace is backing long-term engineering and manufacturing capabilities. Southwest Ohio innovation hub article

The company is continuing to invest in Southwest Ohio as an aerospace innovation hub, a reminder that GE Aerospace is backing long-term engineering and manufacturing capabilities. Neutral Sentiment: GE is also being watched ahead of its July 16 earnings release, with investors focused on whether the company can extend its recent streak of earnings beats and strong guidance. Earnings expectations article

GE is also being watched ahead of its July 16 earnings release, with investors focused on whether the company can extend its recent streak of earnings beats and strong guidance. Negative Sentiment: GE’s valuation is already rich after a large run-up, so some of the recent enthusiasm may already be reflected in the share price. Valuation and run-up article

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider GE Aerospace, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and GE Aerospace wasn't on the list.

While GE Aerospace currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here