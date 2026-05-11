GE Aerospace $GE Shares Sold by Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd lessened its holdings in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,089 shares of the company's stock after selling 94,640 shares during the quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd's holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $105,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in GE Aerospace by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,731,541 shares of the company's stock worth $28,564,097,000 after purchasing an additional 699,364 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in GE Aerospace by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,577,642 shares of the company's stock worth $13,425,562,000 after purchasing an additional 308,730 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in GE Aerospace by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,442,810 shares of the company's stock worth $6,449,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,054 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in GE Aerospace by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,296,945 shares of the company's stock worth $3,097,527,000 after purchasing an additional 181,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in GE Aerospace by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,430,878 shares of the company's stock worth $2,536,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company's stock.

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GE Aerospace News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

GE Aerospace Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $296.91 on Monday. GE Aerospace has a 1 year low of $211.15 and a 1 year high of $348.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business's 50 day moving average price is $302.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.34.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.26. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 17.86%.The firm had revenue of $11.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The business's revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE has been the topic of several recent research reports. President Capital lowered their price objective on GE Aerospace from $355.00 to $342.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Daiwa Securities Group initiated coverage on GE Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $301.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered GE Aerospace from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on GE Aerospace from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $349.89.

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GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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