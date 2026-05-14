GE Aerospace $GE Stake Raised by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,867 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP's holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $23,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company's stock.

Get GE Aerospace alerts: Sign Up

Key Stories Impacting GE Aerospace

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on GE Aerospace from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on GE Aerospace from $374.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on GE Aerospace from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group assumed coverage on GE Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $301.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $349.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE

GE Aerospace Price Performance

GE opened at $294.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.32, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $299.34 and a 200-day moving average of $306.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. GE Aerospace has a 12-month low of $220.45 and a 12-month high of $348.48.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $11.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 17.86%.GE Aerospace's quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider GE Aerospace, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and GE Aerospace wasn't on the list.

While GE Aerospace currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here