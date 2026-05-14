GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC Shares Sold by Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd lessened its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC - Free Report) by 51.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,381 shares of the company's stock after selling 87,502 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd's holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $6,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 6.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 28,848 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,802 shares of the company's stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 317.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 28,132 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 21,396 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,041 shares of the company's stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research decreased their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $97.00 to $75.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $80.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of GEHC opened at $61.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.75 and a 12 month high of $89.77. The stock's 50 day moving average is $70.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 9.10%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.000 EPS. Analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Watkin Phoebe L. Yang purchased 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.01 per share, for a total transaction of $63,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,702 shares of the company's stock, valued at $863,363.02. This trade represents a 7.87% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rodney F. Hochman acquired 1,618 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.03 per share, with a total value of $100,364.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 1,618 shares in the company, valued at $100,364.54. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 11,847 shares of company stock valued at $719,555. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies NASDAQ: GEHC is a global medical technology and diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for healthcare providers. Its portfolio centers on diagnostic imaging systems, including MRI, CT, PET and X-ray modalities, as well as ultrasound equipment. The company also supplies patient monitoring and anesthesia delivery systems, interventional and surgical imaging solutions, and molecular imaging technologies used in both clinical care and research settings.

In addition to hardware, GE HealthCare offers software, analytics and lifecycle services aimed at improving clinical workflows and equipment uptime.

See Also

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