GE Vernova Inc. $GEV is Granite Investment Partners LLC's 3rd Largest Position

Granite Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,481 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,695 shares during the quarter. GE Vernova comprises 3.0% of Granite Investment Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Granite Investment Partners LLC's holdings in GE Vernova were worth $49,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in GE Vernova by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the company's stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in GE Vernova by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in GE Vernova by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 461 shares of the company's stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in GE Vernova by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 221 shares of the company's stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in GE Vernova by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the company's stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter.

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Key Headlines Impacting GE Vernova

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Positive Sentiment: GE Vernova continues to benefit from surging demand for grid, turbine, and power infrastructure tied to AI data center growth, which has helped make the stock a major 2026 winner. GE Vernova’s Power Surge Turns the Grid Into an AI Trade

GE Vernova continues to benefit from surging demand for grid, turbine, and power infrastructure tied to AI data center growth, which has helped make the stock a major 2026 winner. Positive Sentiment: The company’s recent earnings backdrop has been strong, with revenue growth and a sizable earnings beat in the latest reported quarter, reinforcing the view that fundamentals are supporting the stock’s long-term move higher.

The company’s recent earnings backdrop has been strong, with revenue growth and a sizable earnings beat in the latest reported quarter, reinforcing the view that fundamentals are supporting the stock’s long-term move higher. Positive Sentiment: Coverage suggesting GE Vernova may still be undervalued reflects optimism that AI-driven power demand and inclusion in the Russell Top 50 could support further upside. Is GE Vernova (GEV) Undervalued Following AI Demand And Russell Top 50 Inclusion?

GE Vernova Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of GEV opened at $1,075.36 on Thursday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52-week low of $520.00 and a 52-week high of $1,195.94. The company has a market capitalization of $288.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,039.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $891.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $15.49. GE Vernova had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company's revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. GE Vernova's payout ratio is presently 5.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GEV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $910.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $996.00 to $1,195.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $817.00 to $960.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $1,110.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of GE Vernova from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,089.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GEV

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total value of $4,568,797.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,726.80. This represents a 72.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total value of $2,470,856.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,549 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,758,710.41. The trade was a 39.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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