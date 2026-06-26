GE Vernova Inc. $GEV Shares Acquired by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management increased its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,922 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management's holdings in GE Vernova were worth $10,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in GE Vernova by 241.7% during the fourth quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Navalign LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000.

Get GE Vernova alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on GEV. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $831.00 to $896.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $1,110.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $817.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Erste Group Bank raised shares of GE Vernova to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Susquehanna set a $1,300.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,089.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GEV

More GE Vernova News

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Positive Sentiment: New commentary points to GE Vernova as a direct beneficiary of soaring AI-related electricity demand, with its gas turbines and electrification equipment seen as essential to powering new data centers.

New commentary points to GE Vernova as a direct beneficiary of soaring AI-related electricity demand, with its gas turbines and electrification equipment seen as essential to powering new data centers. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and media reports say the company has significant pricing power because turbine demand is outstripping supply, which could support higher margins and stronger earnings growth.

Analysts and media reports say the company has significant pricing power because turbine demand is outstripping supply, which could support higher margins and stronger earnings growth. Positive Sentiment: Recent articles also highlighted GE Vernova’s GridOS for Transmission launch and AI-focused grid software initiatives, reinforcing its exposure to grid modernization and utility spending.

Recent articles also highlighted GE Vernova’s GridOS for Transmission launch and AI-focused grid software initiatives, reinforcing its exposure to grid modernization and utility spending. Neutral Sentiment: Several write-ups focus on valuation after the stock’s big run, suggesting investors are debating how much upside remains rather than pointing to a new fundamental catalyst.

Several write-ups focus on valuation after the stock’s big run, suggesting investors are debating how much upside remains rather than pointing to a new fundamental catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Peer comparisons, including coverage versus Public Service Enterprise Group, frame GE Vernova as one of the main grid modernization plays, but do not materially change the near-term story.

GE Vernova Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of NYSE GEV opened at $1,082.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12 month low of $482.20 and a 12 month high of $1,181.95. The company has a market cap of $290.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,029.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $862.69.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $15.49. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.19 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 23.81%.GE Vernova's revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 14.99 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.83%.

Insider Activity at GE Vernova

In related news, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total value of $4,568,797.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,726.80. This represents a 72.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total transaction of $2,470,856.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,549 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,758,710.41. This represents a 39.66% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider GE Vernova, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and GE Vernova wasn't on the list.

While GE Vernova currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here