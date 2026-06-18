GE Vernova Inc. $GEV Shares Bought by Concentric Capital Strategies LP

Concentric Capital Strategies LP increased its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 481.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,414 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 11,106 shares during the quarter. Concentric Capital Strategies LP's holdings in GE Vernova were worth $8,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GEV. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 344.4% during the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 40 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in GE Vernova by 241.7% in the 4th quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter.

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Key Stories Impacting GE Vernova

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of GE Vernova from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $817.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on GE Vernova from $831.00 to $896.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Susquehanna set a $1,300.00 price objective on GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on GE Vernova from $910.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,089.88.

View Our Latest Report on GE Vernova

Insider Activity at GE Vernova

In related news, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of GE Vernova stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total transaction of $4,568,797.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,726.80. The trade was a 72.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total transaction of $2,470,856.97. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,549 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,758,710.41. This trade represents a 39.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GEV opened at $1,048.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,015.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $842.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.65. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12 month low of $479.04 and a 12 month high of $1,181.95.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $15.49. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 23.81%.The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company's revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. GE Vernova's payout ratio is currently 5.83%.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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