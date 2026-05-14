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GE Vernova Inc. $GEV Shares Bought by World Investment Advisors

Written by MarketBeat
May 14, 2026
GE Vernova logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • World Investment Advisors increased its GE Vernova stake by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, adding 2,241 shares and bringing its total holding to 13,497 shares worth about $8.8 million.
  • Several other institutions also bought or added to positions in GE Vernova, underscoring continued investor interest in the stock amid strong momentum.
  • Analysts remain broadly bullish: multiple firms recently raised price targets, and GE Vernova reported a blowout quarter with EPS far above estimates and revenue up 17% year over year, while also lifting its outlook on demand tied to AI data centers and grid infrastructure.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of GE Vernova.

World Investment Advisors raised its position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,497 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors' holdings in GE Vernova were worth $8,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 1,564 shares of the company's stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company's stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

More GE Vernova News

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GEV shares. Oppenheimer set a $1,303.00 target price on GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Guggenheim increased their target price on GE Vernova from $910.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on GE Vernova from $965.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $1,328.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,090.76.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GE Vernova

GE Vernova Stock Performance

Shares of GEV opened at $1,062.65 on Thursday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $948.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $769.13. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $421.64 and a 12-month high of $1,181.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $15.49. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 23.81%.The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 14.84 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.83%.

GE Vernova Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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