GE Vernova Inc. $GEV Shares Sold by Plancorp LLC

Plancorp LLC lessened its holdings in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,225 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,018 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC's holdings in GE Vernova were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 25.3% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 16,247 shares of the company's stock worth $9,990,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the third quarter worth approximately $18,601,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 2.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 100,542 shares of the company's stock worth $61,824,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,815,463 shares of the company's stock worth $15,259,028,000 after buying an additional 150,892 shares during the period. Finally, Varenne Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the third quarter worth approximately $4,872,000.

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GE Vernova Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:GEV opened at $1,062.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.51. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1-year low of $421.64 and a 1-year high of $1,181.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $948.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $769.13.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $15.49. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.19 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 14.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio is 5.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GEV. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded GE Vernova from a "sell" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $560.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $1,008.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $996.00 to $1,195.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $1,328.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,090.76.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GE Vernova

GE Vernova News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

See Also

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