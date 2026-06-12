GE Vernova Inc. $GEV Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 745,965 shares of the company's stock after selling 40,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.28% of GE Vernova worth $487,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GEV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,283,114,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 5,171.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,452,858 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,603,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406,326 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 1,907.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,156,197 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,325,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048,792 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 170.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,175,729 shares of the company's stock valued at $722,956,000 after purchasing an additional 740,339 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 1,300.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 647,791 shares of the company's stock valued at $423,377,000 after purchasing an additional 601,533 shares during the period.

Key Stories Impacting GE Vernova

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank lifted its FY2027 earnings estimate for GE Vernova and kept a Strong-Buy rating, reinforcing optimism around future earnings growth.

Erste Group Bank lifted its FY2027 earnings estimate for GE Vernova and kept a Strong-Buy rating, reinforcing optimism around future earnings growth. Positive Sentiment: A Benzinga report highlighted GE Vernova as a potential beneficiary of the U.S. Department of Energy’s new fusion-energy timeline, which could improve sentiment toward the company’s exposure to advanced energy infrastructure. Article Title

A Benzinga report highlighted GE Vernova as a potential beneficiary of the U.S. Department of Energy’s new fusion-energy timeline, which could improve sentiment toward the company’s exposure to advanced energy infrastructure. Neutral Sentiment: Broader market headlines referenced energy-related moves and geopolitical risk, but these were not specific to GE Vernova’s fundamentals.

Broader market headlines referenced energy-related moves and geopolitical risk, but these were not specific to GE Vernova’s fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Recent market coverage also noted that GE Vernova had seen a short-term dip versus the broader market, suggesting some volatility may still be present. Article Title

GE Vernova Trading Up 4.3%

Shares of GEV stock opened at $904.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $242.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,007.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $830.97. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1-year low of $474.21 and a 1-year high of $1,181.95.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $15.49. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.97%. GE Vernova's revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 14.99 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.83%.

Insider Activity

In other GE Vernova news, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total transaction of $4,568,797.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,739,726.80. This trade represents a 72.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total transaction of $2,470,856.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,549 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,758,710.41. The trade was a 39.66% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GEV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $996.00 to $1,195.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of GE Vernova from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $1,190.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $817.00 to $960.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $779.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $1,110.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,085.16.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE Vernova

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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