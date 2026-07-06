GE Vernova Inc. $GEV Stock Holdings Cut by Marietta Investment Partners LLC

Marietta Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,241 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,248 shares during the quarter. GE Vernova accounts for about 2.1% of Marietta Investment Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Marietta Investment Partners LLC's holdings in GE Vernova were worth $10,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in GE Vernova by 241.7% in the fourth quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Research downgraded GE Vernova from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised GE Vernova from a "sell" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their target price for the company from $560.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $1,328.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on GE Vernova from $1,350.00 to $1,210.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $996.00 to $1,195.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,089.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GE Vernova

GE Vernova Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE GEV opened at $1,113.43 on Monday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1 year low of $506.02 and a 1 year high of $1,181.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,042.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $881.37. The company has a market cap of $299.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $15.49. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 23.81%.The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova's payout ratio is presently 5.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE Vernova

In other news, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total transaction of $4,568,797.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,739,726.80. The trade was a 72.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total transaction of $2,470,856.97. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,549 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,758,710.41. This represents a 39.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Key GE Vernova News

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

See Also

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