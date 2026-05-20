GE Vernova Inc. $GEV Stock Position Increased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 336,841 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 9,797 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of GE Vernova worth $220,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GEV. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of GE Vernova by 344.4% during the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 40 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the third quarter worth $25,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of GE Vernova by 241.7% during the fourth quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the fourth quarter worth $27,000.

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GE Vernova Stock Performance

Shares of GEV stock opened at $1,010.87 on Wednesday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1-year low of $442.56 and a 1-year high of $1,181.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $271.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.51. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $966.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $782.12.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $15.49. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 23.81%.The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. GE Vernova's revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE Vernova

In other news, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of GE Vernova stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total transaction of $2,470,856.97. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,710.41. The trade was a 39.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings raised GE Vernova from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on GE Vernova from $780.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on GE Vernova from $817.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Evercore boosted their target price on GE Vernova from $860.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,090.76.

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GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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