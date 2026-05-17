GE Vernova Inc. $GEV Stock Position Lessened by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 55.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 942 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,169 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC's holdings in GE Vernova were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 344.4% in the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 40 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the third quarter worth $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 241.7% in the fourth quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

Get GE Vernova alerts: Sign Up

GE Vernova Trading Down 3.8%

NYSE:GEV opened at $1,048.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1-year low of $421.64 and a 1-year high of $1,181.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $957.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $774.61.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $15.49. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 23.81%.The business had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. GE Vernova's revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GEV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research cut GE Vernova from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Evercore increased their price target on GE Vernova from $860.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on GE Vernova from $1,110.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. TD Cowen increased their price target on GE Vernova from $780.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on GE Vernova from $965.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,090.76.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GEV

More GE Vernova News

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Positive Sentiment: GE Vernova’s recent “blowout” earnings continue to support bullish sentiment, with investors viewing the results as evidence that the company is benefiting from strong demand, improved execution, and a growing backlog. Article Title

GE Vernova’s recent “blowout” earnings continue to support bullish sentiment, with investors viewing the results as evidence that the company is benefiting from strong demand, improved execution, and a growing backlog. Positive Sentiment: Argus raised its price target on GE Vernova to $1,300 and kept a Buy rating after the company’s strong quarter, reinforcing the view that the stock can still re-rate higher if growth stays strong. Article Title

Argus raised its price target on GE Vernova to $1,300 and kept a Buy rating after the company’s strong quarter, reinforcing the view that the stock can still re-rate higher if growth stays strong. Positive Sentiment: GE Vernova and Blue Energy announced a major U.S. nuclear-and-gas power plant collaboration, highlighting the company’s role in solving rising electricity demand from AI data centers and new industrial loads. Article Title

GE Vernova and Blue Energy announced a major U.S. nuclear-and-gas power plant collaboration, highlighting the company’s role in solving rising electricity demand from AI data centers and new industrial loads. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage also points to strong orders, global project wins, and a faster path toward a $200 billion backlog target, all of which support the bull case for GE Vernova’s power and electrification businesses. Article Title

Recent coverage also points to strong orders, global project wins, and a faster path toward a $200 billion backlog target, all of which support the bull case for GE Vernova’s power and electrification businesses. Neutral Sentiment: The broader market backdrop was relatively calm, with indexes holding near highs, so GEV’s move appears more tied to company-specific catalysts than to a sector-wide risk-off shift. Article Title

The broader market backdrop was relatively calm, with indexes holding near highs, so GEV’s move appears more tied to company-specific catalysts than to a sector-wide risk-off shift. Negative Sentiment: Some analysts caution that GE Vernova’s premium valuation and potential tariff-related costs could limit upside, suggesting the stock may be vulnerable if growth expectations cool. Article Title

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider GE Vernova, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and GE Vernova wasn't on the list.

While GE Vernova currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here