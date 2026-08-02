Gen Digital Inc. $GEN Shares Sold by Amundi

Amundi trimmed its position in shares of Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN - Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,152,345 shares of the company's stock after selling 159,540 shares during the period. Amundi owned approximately 0.69% of Gen Digital worth $78,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Gen Digital by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,310,110 shares of the company's stock worth $1,993,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,313 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gen Digital by 3.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,558,806 shares of the company's stock valued at $867,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,755 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gen Digital by 6.7% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,473,917 shares of the company's stock valued at $660,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,869 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Gen Digital by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,941,546 shares of the company's stock worth $542,211,000 after buying an additional 3,640,451 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Gen Digital by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,644,289 shares of the company's stock worth $425,336,000 after buying an additional 1,954,712 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Gen Digital from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered Gen Digital from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Gen Digital in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Gen Digital from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Gen Digital from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $29.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Gen Digital

Insider Buying and Selling at Gen Digital

In related news, Director John C. Chrystal purchased 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.06 per share, for a total transaction of $81,180.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 31,419 shares of the company's stock, valued at $850,198.14. The trade was a 10.56% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ondrej Vlcek sold 100,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total transaction of $2,478,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,832,724 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $94,974,900.72. This trade represents a 2.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company's stock.

Gen Digital Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ GEN opened at $27.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.26. The company has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.21. Gen Digital Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.78 and a 1 year high of $32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Gen Digital had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 19.46%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Gen Digital has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 2.850-2.950 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Gen Digital Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gen Digital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Gen Digital's dividend payout ratio is presently 31.65%.

Gen Digital Profile

Gen Digital NASDAQ: GEN is a global cybersecurity company specializing in consumer- and small-business-focused security, privacy, and identity protection solutions. The company offers a suite of products designed to safeguard devices, networks, and personal information against malware, ransomware, phishing attacks and other digital threats. With a focus on user-friendly interfaces and cross-platform compatibility, Gen Digital develops antivirus software, VPN services, parental controls, password management tools, and comprehensive identity-theft monitoring services.

Gen Digital traces its origins to the consumer software division of Symantec Corporation, which was spun off in late 2019 under the NortonLifeLock name.

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