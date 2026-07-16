Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 5,332 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,385 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after selling 5,332 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.'s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J. Stern & Co. LLP lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 9,060.1% in the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 38,135,363 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $4,338,660,000 after purchasing an additional 37,719,041 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,388,278,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter worth approximately $725,219,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,876,878 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $1,578,773,000 after buying an additional 5,334,866 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,569,185 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $1,429,996,000 after buying an additional 3,450,198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company's stock.

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Trending Headlines about Walt Disney

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Positive Sentiment: Barclays reaffirmed an overweight view on Disney even after cutting its price target, signaling Wall Street still sees upside in the stock. Disney also appeared in a Zacks list of discretionary picks benefiting from cooler inflation and hopes for lower rates, which can help consumer-focused media and parks spending.

Barclays reaffirmed an overweight view on Disney even after cutting its price target, signaling Wall Street still sees upside in the stock. Disney also appeared in a Zacks list of discretionary picks benefiting from cooler inflation and hopes for lower rates, which can help consumer-focused media and parks spending. Positive Sentiment: Several recent articles argue Disney could unlock value by reshaping its streaming strategy, including potentially licensing more content and reducing direct-to-consumer exposure. That debate has kept investors focused on possible margin improvement and a more profitable business mix.

Several recent articles argue Disney could unlock value by reshaping its streaming strategy, including potentially licensing more content and reducing direct-to-consumer exposure. That debate has kept investors focused on possible margin improvement and a more profitable business mix. Positive Sentiment: The company continues to promote new Disney Parks and consumer-product initiatives, including “Magic of Disney Animation” experiences, D23 programming, and a new Lorcana collection, which reinforce the strength of Disney’s brand and its long-term IP monetization.

The company continues to promote new Disney Parks and consumer-product initiatives, including “Magic of Disney Animation” experiences, D23 programming, and a new Lorcana collection, which reinforce the strength of Disney’s brand and its long-term IP monetization. Neutral Sentiment: Disney is preparing to discuss fiscal third-quarter 2026 results via webcast, keeping attention on the next earnings update and management’s guidance.

Disney is preparing to discuss fiscal third-quarter 2026 results via webcast, keeping attention on the next earnings update and management’s guidance. Neutral Sentiment: Disney-related lifestyle and entertainment coverage, including D23 Expo previews and brand nostalgia pieces, is adding visibility but is unlikely to move the stock by itself.

Disney-related lifestyle and entertainment coverage, including D23 Expo previews and brand nostalgia pieces, is adding visibility but is unlikely to move the stock by itself. Negative Sentiment: Bloomberg reported the FCC is nearing rulings against Disney over “The View” and TV licenses, creating regulatory overhang that could raise legal and compliance risk.

Bloomberg reported the FCC is nearing rulings against Disney over “The View” and TV licenses, creating regulatory overhang that could raise legal and compliance risk. Negative Sentiment: Analysts and media coverage continue to question Disney’s streaming and ESPN strategy, and several reports warned the live-action “Moana” remake could lose money, reinforcing investor concern about content returns.

Walt Disney Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $97.17 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average is $101.04 and its 200 day moving average is $103.68. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $92.18 and a 1 year high of $123.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. Walt Disney's revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wolfe Research set a $131.00 price objective on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $111.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $129.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walt Disney

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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